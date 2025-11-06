Keybank National Association OH Purchases 5,188 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,671,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,884 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,697,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 221.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 914,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 630,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 40.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 585,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,439,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,753,000 after buying an additional 501,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. TD Cowen cut their price target on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Utz Brands Stock Up 3.7%

UTZ stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,200. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $76,176.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 66,298 shares in the company, valued at $701,432.84. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,392 shares of company stock worth $584,273 in the last 90 days. 16.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

