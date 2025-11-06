Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ (AUPH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

