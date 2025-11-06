Vital Farms’ (VITL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VITL. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,417,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,436,904.60. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,578.51. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $21,679,784 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 53.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 248.4% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.