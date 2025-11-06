Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE MRK opened at $84.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.22. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.930-8.980 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP David Michael Williams sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $720,044.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,475.02. This represents a 25.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 199,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 613,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

