Denny’s’ (DENN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

DENN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Denny’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

Denny’s Price Performance

Denny’s stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $317.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other news, insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,524,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,461,612.40. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 433,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,837. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

