JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $50.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

LYB stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 249,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 166.2% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 237,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

