JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $5.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $3.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.02. Newell Brands has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 48.8% in the second quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 25,985,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,698 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,846,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,541 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,426,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,840 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 18,670,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,220 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,972,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,849,000 after acquiring an additional 474,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

