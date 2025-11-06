Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target at $220.44

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.4444.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 548.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

