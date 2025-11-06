Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.34.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $27.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,824,500.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,285,000. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,807,391. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.