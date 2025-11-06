UBS Group Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $95.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $93.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $59.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $117,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,840. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $434,274 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,893,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,279,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in DexCom by 79,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,016,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $350,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DexCom by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,605,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

