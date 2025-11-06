Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$152.57.

CNR stock opened at C$135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$126.11 and a 52 week high of C$158.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$132.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.26. The firm has a market cap of C$83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

