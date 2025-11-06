Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magna International stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Magna International has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. Magna International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,332,000 after acquiring an additional 338,470 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,191,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,416,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Magna International by 3,849.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 165,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 161,707 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

