American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.5226 billion for the quarter. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 0.73%.American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AXL opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.03.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 567,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.
