Autolus Therapeutics’ (AUTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AUTL

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $368.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Autolus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.