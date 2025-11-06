InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

