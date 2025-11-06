Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in Sanofi by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

