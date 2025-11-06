Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.6667.
Several research firms have weighed in on SNY. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi
Sanofi Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of SNY opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sanofi
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.