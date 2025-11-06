TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of TGTX opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $46.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.12 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $672,268.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,526.64. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,809.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,213,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,526 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,442,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,021,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,221.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 422,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 390,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

