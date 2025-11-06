Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LAUR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

LAUR opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.61. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laureate Education by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Laureate Education by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Laureate Education by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

