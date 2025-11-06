Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.48 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 113.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 2,374,365 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 36.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,129 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 7.8% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

