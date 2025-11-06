MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,650.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MELI. Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,822.35.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,301.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,304.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,377.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.7% in the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

