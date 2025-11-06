Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $55.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $88.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

