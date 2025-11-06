Evercore ISI Cuts Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $57.00

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $52.05 on Monday. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,719,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,221,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,593,000 after buying an additional 378,455 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,618,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,216 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,384,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,583,000 after purchasing an additional 228,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

