Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $4.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWL

Newell Brands Price Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -466.67%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 99.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 640,970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,503,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 178,033 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.