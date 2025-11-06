TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $112.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $109.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

TFII stock opened at $88.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. TFI International had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TFI International by 877.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 70,442 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in TFI International by 10.5% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 303.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 107,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

