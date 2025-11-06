Brokerages Set Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) PT at $59.00

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.5625.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $45,370.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,901.68. This trade represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 664.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,817.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

