Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OII

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $23.12 on Monday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,202,000 after buying an additional 799,718 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,370,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 256,628 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,491,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,630,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 916.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,950 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.