Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $1.24 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Luminar Technologies’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Luminar Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,194.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

