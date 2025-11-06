Columbia Banking System’s (COLB) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%.The company had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $687,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 526,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 132,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

