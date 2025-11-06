Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACLX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on Arcellx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $87.51 on Monday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 43.04% and a negative net margin of 329.93%. Research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $1,709,643.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,718.72. The trade was a 97.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 37,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 267.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcellx by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

