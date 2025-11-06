Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives $27.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.7143.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,376. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $130,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,146. The trade was a 4.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,550. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,396,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,023,000 after acquiring an additional 157,978 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,215,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after acquiring an additional 284,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 6.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,930,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,841,000 after acquiring an additional 182,143 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,410,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

