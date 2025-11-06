Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives $42.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.5833.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.0%

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $246.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.