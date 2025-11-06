Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $19.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,289,142 shares in the company, valued at $25,718,382.90. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 200,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 385,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,720.12. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,125 shares of company stock worth $18,364,027 over the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

