Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Equity Residential stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The business had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

