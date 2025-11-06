CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $51.33 and last traded at $51.9170, with a volume of 7436164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Argus set a $76.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,180 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,225,000 after purchasing an additional 122,163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,715,000 after purchasing an additional 226,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Trading Down 2.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.47.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

