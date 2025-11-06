Citigroup Cuts Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $8.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WEAV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
In other Weave Communications news, insider Erin Goodsell sold 9,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $71,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 544,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,357.50. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus Bertilson sold 13,836 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $106,952.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 338,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,316.16. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 107,179 shares of company stock valued at $825,403 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in Weave Communications by 27.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 13.8% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
