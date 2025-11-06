Standard Motor Products’ (SMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $49.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $38.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $498.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4,842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.