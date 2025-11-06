WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Receives $17.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.8333.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of WBTN stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.
WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 7.24%.The business had revenue of $348.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile
WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.
