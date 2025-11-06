Brokerages Set West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) PT at $349.20

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $283.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $187.43 and a fifty-two week high of $348.90.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $804.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.42 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

