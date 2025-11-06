AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $214.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $177.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $239.29. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $682.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.35 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,174,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

