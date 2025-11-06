APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Raised to $44.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

APi Group stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $37.04.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. APi Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $6,627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,443,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,615,362.88. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $7,243,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,685,000 shares of company stock worth $94,433,327. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in APi Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 397,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in APi Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 228,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in APi Group by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

