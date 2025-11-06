JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target to $10.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on Arbor Realty Trust and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a current ratio of 38.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 938,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 86.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

