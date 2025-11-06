Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 80 price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 72.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOD. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 to GBX 82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 75 to GBX 85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 to GBX 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 96.75.

LON:VOD opened at GBX 87.05 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 62.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 340 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

