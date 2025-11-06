Haleon’s (HLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 503 to GBX 500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 437.50.

HLN stock opened at GBX 357.20 on Monday. Haleon has a 1 year low of GBX 325.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 419.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 347.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other.

