Desjardins Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$157.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.33.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Down 0.6%

TFI International Company Profile

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$125.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.66. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$102.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$219.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17.

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.