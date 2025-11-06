Desjardins Cuts TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$157.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$157.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International
TFI International Trading Down 0.6%
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc is a transportation and logistics company domiciled in Canada. The company organises itself into four segments: package and courier, less-than-truckload, truckload, and logistics. The package and courier segment picks up, transports, and delivers items across North America. The less-than-truckload segment transports smaller loads.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.