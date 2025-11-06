WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.56. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at WELL Health Technologies

In other WELL Health Technologies news, insider Eva Fong sold 15,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,973,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,375,640.25. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp is the owner and operator of a portfolio of Primary Hclinics delivering healthcare-related services It operates through below segments: clinical operations and allied health, Electronic medical record (EMR), Billing and revenue cycle management solutions, Digital apps, Cybersecurity, CRH, MyHealth, and corporate/shared services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.