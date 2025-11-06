Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $97.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. Nestle has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $109.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestle by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestle by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestle in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

