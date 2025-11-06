Insider Selling: Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Insider Sells £8,340 in Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen sold 3,000 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278, for a total transaction of £8,340.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

LON AAF opened at GBX 296.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.05. Airtel Africa Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 93 and a 52-week high of GBX 299.10.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa.Airtel Africa offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally.The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.

