Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $1.1580 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.49%.

In related news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 8,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $336,486.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,930.83. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $2,623,843.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,649.68. This represents a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 11,769 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 358.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

