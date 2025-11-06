Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $226.05 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.
SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
