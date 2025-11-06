Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $226.05 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.48, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.