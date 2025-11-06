Insider Buying: Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Purchases £147.32 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington bought 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 per share, with a total value of £147.32.
Kevin Withington also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 30th, Kevin Withington bought 435 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £152.25.
- On Monday, September 1st, Kevin Withington bought 492 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, with a total value of £152.52.
Ondo InsurTech Price Performance
LON ONDO opened at GBX 30.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.91. The company has a market capitalization of £42.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 and a 1 year high of GBX 44.
About Ondo InsurTech
Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.
