Insider Buying: Ondo InsurTech (LON:ONDO) Insider Purchases £147.32 in Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington bought 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 per share, with a total value of £147.32.

Kevin Withington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Kevin Withington bought 435 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 per share, with a total value of £152.25.

On Monday, September 1st, Kevin Withington bought 492 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, with a total value of £152.52.

LON ONDO opened at GBX 30.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.91. The company has a market capitalization of £42.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 and a 1 year high of GBX 44.

Ondo is a world leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot – claims prevention technology that prevents water damage claims in houses. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17bn of claims every year in the USA and UK combined.

